Academic Minute
Global Genes of Modern Iran

Public perception of Iran is not strong in the West. In today's Academic Minute, part of Connecticut College Week, Marie Ostby determines the real story is not always so straightforward. Ostby is an assistant professor of English at Connecticut. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Tufts will remove Sackler name from medical campus, drawing rebuke from Purdue Pharma's owners

Michigan shares insights from academic-level (not chief) diversity officers

Medical amnesty policies encourage students to call 911

A Presidential Apology at Purdue

How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)

Senate Passes HBCU Funding, FAFSA Changes

Essay on plagiarism

Books to Give the Educator in Your Life for the Holidays | Just Visiting

Wealthy students borrowing more for college over last two decades, report finds

Back to Top