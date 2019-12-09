Academic Minute
Latin American Music

Music can give an area a cultural identity. In today's Academic Minute, part of Oxford College of Emory University Week, Pablo Palomino details one region where it has become a powerful symbol. Palomino is an assistant professor of Latin American and Caribbean studies at Oxford. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Study attempts to debunk criticisms of student evaluations of teaching

SMU sued for amending governance documents to separate itself from church authority

UW Madison shifts state enrollment commitment

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Hyphens and En Dashes and Em Dashes, Oh My! | GradHacker

How to Be Progressive Without Being Divisive | Conversations on Diversity

Success at Scale: Strategies to Improve Outcomes for Underserved Students | A Special Report from In

Can Salisbury prevent racist incidents with a chief diversity officer?

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Back to Top