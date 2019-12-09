Music can give an area a cultural identity. In today's Academic Minute, part of Oxford College of Emory University Week, Pablo Palomino details one region where it has become a powerful symbol. Palomino is an assistant professor of Latin American and Caribbean studies at Oxford. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Study attempts to debunk criticisms of student evaluations of teaching
SMU sued for amending governance documents to separate itself from church authority
UW Madison shifts state enrollment commitment
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
Hyphens and En Dashes and Em Dashes, Oh My! | GradHacker
How to Be Progressive Without Being Divisive | Conversations on Diversity
Success at Scale: Strategies to Improve Outcomes for Underserved Students | A Special Report from In
Can Salisbury prevent racist incidents with a chief diversity officer?
Please review our commenting policy here.