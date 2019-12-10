Academic Minute
Thrill-Seeking Behavior

What makes someone seek a risky lifestyle? In today's Academic Minute, part of Oxford College of Emory University Week, Kenneth Carter explores the thinking behind the risk. Carter is a professor of psychology at Oxford. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

