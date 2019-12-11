Can you find a sense of freedom behind bars? In today's Academic Minute, part of Oxford College of Emory University Week, Nick Fesette details using the arts to help the imprisoned find their humanity. Fesette is an assistant professor of theater at Oxford. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Georgia Southern student promotes white supremacist theory in class
Professor who sought refuge from liberal academe at a Southern Baptist seminary finds out why tenure
FTC and University of Phoenix settle over long-running investigation of advertisements
More students study online, but rate of growth slowed in 2018
What interests do busyness and overwork in academe serve? (opinion)
How many books should a professor be able to check out?
The implications of the changing nature of the president's job (opinion)
Executive Order on Anti-Semitism on Campus
Please review our commenting policy here.