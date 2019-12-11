Academic Minute
Imprisonment and the Theater

Can you find a sense of freedom behind bars? In today's Academic Minute, part of Oxford College of Emory University Week, Nick Fesette details using the arts to help the imprisoned find their humanity. Fesette is an assistant professor of theater at Oxford. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

