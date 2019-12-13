LGBTQ history remains understudied in many places. In today's Academic Minute, part of Oxford College of Emory University Week, Margaret McGehee explores one southern city that was changed by this history. McGehee is an associate professor of English and American studies. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)
Online conversation shines a spotlight on graduate programs that teach students how to teach
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
Justice Department sues and settles with college admissions group
Federal court decision favors limited application of Title IX
Recommendations for how white and Asian scholars can support their black colleagues (opinion)
How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)
Professor Removed from Class Over Hitler Video
New presidents or provosts: Chamberlain Empire Howard Payne Labouré National-Louis North Georgia Ore
Please review our commenting policy here.