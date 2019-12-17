Academic Minute
Protecting the Oceans

We are at a crucial moment for the health of our oceans. In today's Academic Minute, part of Franklin & Marshall College Week, Elizabeth De Santo discusses what can be done. De Santo is an associate professor of environmental studies at F&M. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

