We are at a crucial moment for the health of our oceans. In today's Academic Minute, part of Franklin & Marshall College Week, Elizabeth De Santo discusses what can be done. De Santo is an associate professor of environmental studies at F&M. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
The colleges and universities with the most online students in 2018
Study: Men frame their research findings more positively than do women
Professor Removed Then Reinstated Over Discussion on Race
Résumé scanners gain ground at college career centers
No clear-cut answers for reforming English language instruction
Temple Student's Tik Tok Offends Many
Recommendations for how white and Asian scholars can support their black colleagues (opinion)
Georgia Southern student promotes white supremacist theory in class
Please review our commenting policy here.