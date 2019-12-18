Academic Minute
Disgust

Does your environment change your emotional reactions? In today's Academic Minute, part of Franklin & Marshall College Week, Carlota Batres examines this question. Batres is an assistant professor of psychology at F&M. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

