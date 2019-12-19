Academic Minute
Manuscript Illuminator

Not all technology has been made small enough yet. In today's Academic Minute, part of Franklin & Marshall College Week, Shawn O’Bryhim explores one such instrument that needs to be smaller. O'Bryhim is a professor of classics at F&M. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

