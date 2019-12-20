Academic Minute
Lead Poisoning

Lead poisoning remains a scourge in certain areas. In today's Academic Minute, part of Franklin & Marshall College Week, Harriet Okatch looks into curbing this health hazard. Okatch is an assistant professor of biology and public health at F&M. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

