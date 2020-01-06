Academic Minute
Defining What Drives A Terrorist

Are terrorists’ violent behaviors driven by an ideology? In today's Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Gary Ackerman looks into this question. Ackerman is an associate professor in the college of emergency preparedness, homeland security and cybersecurity at Albany, part of the State University of New York System. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

AU administrators and students disagree on extent of racial problems on campus

Conference speakers stress value of liberal arts skills to small college presidents

Maine College Republican group moves to the right, alienating some members

Ashford University to Split From Parent Company

Historians approve anti-ICE resolution but vote down anti-Israel proposals at their annual meeting

Ten Higher Education Predictions for a New Decade | Leadership in Higher Education

Brief attempts to characterize transactions in admissions scandal as donations

Wayne State Issues List of Long-Lost Words to Bring Back

Masked Men Attack Students, Professors at Indian University

Back to Top