Improving the Patient Experience in the NICU

We can improve parents’ experience with the neonatal intensive care unit. In today's Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Beth DuFault details how one overseas ICU handles parents. DuFault is an assistant professor in the department of marketing at Albany, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

