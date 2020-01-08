We can improve parents’ experience with the neonatal intensive care unit. In today's Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Beth DuFault details how one overseas ICU handles parents. DuFault is an assistant professor in the department of marketing at Albany, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Ten Higher Education Predictions for a New Decade | Leadership in Higher Education
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
Debate over student preparedness for work and who's to blame when it's lacking
Essay on the cover letter for academic jobs
Professors warned about popular learning tool used by students to cheat
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
How to talk to your adviser about your nonacademic career plans (essay)
Please review our commenting policy here.