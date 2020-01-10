Having an open mind could lead to a better political future. In today's Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Brett Levy explores how to guide students to look for cooperation. Levy is an assistant professor of educational theory and practice at Albany, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
