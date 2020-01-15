Is your story fit for an autobiography? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Texas at Arlington's Kenneth Roemer looks into this question. Roemer is a distinguished teaching professor at UT Arlington. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
How to respond to new federal Title IX regulations being published soon (opinion)
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
Landmark College expands online courses for students with learning disabilities
Enrollment nudges with incentives create better results, report finds
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
College Pays Off, College Board Finds
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
Long-term look at return on investment reveals positive indicators for liberal arts
'Inside Digital Learning' is becoming 'Transforming Teaching and Learning'
Please review our commenting policy here.