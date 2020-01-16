Do we have to age? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Maryland Baltimore County's Jeff Leips looks into our genes to find out. Leips is a professor of biological sciences at UMBC. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
For-profit programs not the only ones that would fail gainful-employment test
Predictions on what the 2020s will bring to higher education (opinion)
National Science Board report finds U.S. dominance in science is slipping
New presidents or provosts: Atlanta Metropolitan Ave Maria CNMCC Concordia Eckerd HWS Minnesota Mood
Eastern Gateway College President Ousted
Organizing Your Literature: Spreadsheet Style | GradHacker
Arbitrator says UC Berkeley owes its computer science TAs $5 million
Doing All the Things in 2020 | University of Venus
Please review our commenting policy here.