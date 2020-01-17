A wedding is one thing -- the marriage is another. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Indianapolis's Amanda Miller discusses how communication is key to the latter. Miller is an associate professor of sociology at UIndy. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Proposed rule focuses on faith-based colleges, religious liberty and free speech
Universities ignore growing concern over Sci-Hub cyber risk
The importance of recognizing and addressing weight-based discrimination in academe (opinion)
Calbright College: Give it time, or doomed from the start?
S&P Issues Negative Outlook for Higher Ed
Google Releases New IT Certificate
Clemson English Lecturers Make $20K Less Than Peers
House Rebukes DeVos on Borrower Defense
Please review our commenting policy here.