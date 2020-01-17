Academic Minute
Communication in Marriage

A wedding is one thing -- the marriage is another. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Indianapolis's Amanda Miller discusses how communication is key to the latter. Miller is an associate professor of sociology at UIndy. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

