Academic Minute
Cost of Higher Education

Is higher education worth the cost? In today's Academic Minute, part of Worcester Polytechnic Institute Week, Art Heinricher explains that changing how students learn could change the answer of the majority. Heinricher is a professor of mathematical sciences at WPI. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Bryan Alexander answers questions about his book 'Academia Next'

Kennesaw State Students Oppose King Day Speaker

McGill professor resigns over university's investment in fossil fuels

Facing Misconduct Investigation, Professor Taught Elsewhere

How one university has diversified its faculty (opinion)

How SNAP rule changes could affect college students

For-Profit Accreditor Drops Recognition Bid

Former Viterbo President Named as Sexual Abuser of Minor

Higher Education Quick Takes

Back to Top