Academic Minute
Women in STEM Fields

Keeping more women in STEM programs is a key focus for the future. In today's Academic Minute, part of Worcester Polytechnic Institute Week, Rick Vaz explores one way to do it. Vaz is a professor of interdisciplinary and global studies at WPI. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

