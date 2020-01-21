Keeping more women in STEM programs is a key focus for the future. In today's Academic Minute, part of Worcester Polytechnic Institute Week, Rick Vaz explores one way to do it. Vaz is a professor of interdisciplinary and global studies at WPI. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
