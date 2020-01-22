Academic Minute
Inclusion and Equity in Student Project Teams

Not everyone likes team projects in college classes. In today's Academic Minute, part of Worcester Polytechnic Institute Week, Geoff Pfeifer discusses one tool that could change that. Pfeifer is an associate teaching professor at WPI. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

