Students shouldn’t wait for project-based learning in higher education. In today's Academic Minute, part of Worcester Polytechnic Institute Week, Kristin Wobbe explains that this type of learning provides benefits from the beginning. Wobbe is an associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at WPI. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
An intelligent argument on race
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
Michigan provost placed on leave for sexual misconduct allegations
Woman Admits She Paid Man to Take Online Classes for Her Son
4 Worries About Higher Education in the 2020s
How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)
Trump's claim about saving HBCUs was false, but his administration has largely backed sector
Please review our commenting policy here.