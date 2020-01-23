Academic Minute
Project-Based Learning in the First Year

Students shouldn’t wait for project-based learning in higher education. In today's Academic Minute, part of Worcester Polytechnic Institute Week, Kristin Wobbe explains that this type of learning provides benefits from the beginning. Wobbe is an associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at WPI. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

