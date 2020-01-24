Academic Minute
Preparing Students With a Project-Based Curriculum

Project-based learning can set students up for success outside school. In today's Academic Minute, part of Worcester Polytechnic Institute Week, Kent Rissmiller explores these benefits. Rissmiller is an associate professor of social science at WPI. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

An intelligent argument on race

Catholic colleges develop apps for natural family planning

Soros to Spend $1 Billion on Higher Ed Network

French business schools attract Chinese students to learn about luxury brands

Coursera launches college completion pathway

Belated Apology for High-Profile Alumna

Creative ways students try to cheat on online exams

China Imprisons Minnesota Student for Tweets

"I'm in the Emergency Room" | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Charles Murray to Return to Middlebury College

Back to Top