Academic Minute
Impostor Syndrome

Do you feel like a phony? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Texas at Austin's Kevin Cokley examines why college students often feel like they don’t belong. Cokley is a distinguished teaching professor at UT Austin. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

