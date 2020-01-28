Academic Minute
Transmission Control Protocols

Our most common internet transfer protocols could use an update. In today's Academic Minute, Stetson University's Hala ElAarag explains why wireless connections are throwing a wrench into the mix. ElAarag is a professor of computer science at Stetson. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

