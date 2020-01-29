There’s no one right way to parent musically. In today's Academic Minute, Case Western Reserve University's Lisa Koops explores the various methods families choose to make music meaningful to them. Koops is a professor of music education at Case Western. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
