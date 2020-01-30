Academic Minute
The Ethics of Autonomous Vehicles

Self-driving cars might not be a boon to everyone. In today's Academic Minute, Johns Hopkins University's Tak Igusa looks into social issues with this new technology. Igusa is a professor of civil engineering at Hopkins's Whiting School of Engineering. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

