Self-driving cars might not be a boon to everyone. In today's Academic Minute, Johns Hopkins University's Tak Igusa looks into social issues with this new technology. Igusa is a professor of civil engineering at Hopkins's Whiting School of Engineering. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
