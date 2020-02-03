Academic Minute
Positive Psychology

Being positive may be hard, but it can be worth it. In today's Academic Minute, part of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Week, Scott Glassman explores feeling good mentally and physically. Glassman is a clinical assistant professor in the department of counseling at PCOM. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

