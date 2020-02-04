Ineffectively confronting trauma can lead to substance abuse. In today's Academic Minute, part of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Week, Lisa Corbin explores how to break this cycle. Corbin is an assistant professor in the department of counseling at PCOM. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
