We need a better way to treat pain. In today's Academic Minute, part of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Week, Lauren Noto Bell has some possible solutions. Noto Bell is an associate professor in the department of osteopathic manipulative medicine at PCOM. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Grant prepares doctoral students for 21st-century community college careers
Loyola faculty group is pushing back against major cuts to its English language learning program
Study: Male students ask for grade changes far more frequently than female students
Online program management companies face Washington microscope
Report on Measuring Student Outcomes
Avoiding disgruntlement and burnout from too much service work (opinion)
Email | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Michigan State Removes Display of Black Figures in Tree
Why institutions should continue to support their university presses (opinion)
Please review our commenting policy here.