Academic Minute
Pain Management

We need a better way to treat pain. In today's Academic Minute, part of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Week, Lauren Noto Bell has some possible solutions. Noto Bell is an associate professor in the department of osteopathic manipulative medicine at PCOM. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

