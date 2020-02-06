Academic Minute
Neuroprotection

How do we protect overstressed areas of the brain? In today's Academic Minute, part of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Week, Arturo Bravo Nuevo looks into this question. Bravo Nuevo is an associate professor of neuroscience at PCOM. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

