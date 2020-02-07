Academic Minute
Training for Foster Parents

Foster parents are always needed. In today's Academic Minute, part of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Week, Richard Allen delves into how to train parents for this endeavor. Allen is an assistant professor in the department of school psychology at PCOM. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

