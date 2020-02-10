A beautiful employee may not always get the best marks from customers. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Dayton's Chun Zhang explores how the “beauty premium” may not be the boost it was thought to be. Zhang is an assistant professor of marketing at Dayton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
East Carolina trustees reprimanded over student election meddling
Faculty members at Lee College object to new, one-year contracts
Leaders of Wayne State University Press fired
Higher ed needs to redesign gen ed for the real world (opinion)
Rural Minnesota community colleges plan to merge
Carnegie Mellon Removes Campus Map That Omitted Black Neighborhoods
A professor's lesson wasn't actually about pomegranates
Chapman Student Arrested After Racist, Homophobic Rant
How much influence will University of California faculty panel have on whether colleges go test opti
Please review our commenting policy here.