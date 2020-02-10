Academic Minute
Beauty Premium in Business

A beautiful employee may not always get the best marks from customers. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Dayton's Chun Zhang explores how the “beauty premium” may not be the boost it was thought to be. Zhang is an assistant professor of marketing at Dayton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

