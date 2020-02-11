Having a diverse friend group can be an important part of college life. In today's Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight, North Carolina State University's Kevin Singer examines why seeking out people with different beliefs can be a vital part of an education. Singer is a doctoral student at N.C. State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
