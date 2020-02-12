Academic Minute
Racial Disparities in Health Care

Racism can play an unfortunate role in the health-care system. In today's Academic Minute, Earlham College's Betsy Schlabach says this injustice is nothing new. Schlabach is an associate professor of history at Earlham. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

