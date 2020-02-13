Academic Minute
New Mother Challenges

New mothers face age-old challenges, and decidedly modern ones as well. In today's Academic Minute, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte's Margaret Quinlan discusses these trials. Quinlan is an associate professor of communication studies at UNC Charlotte. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

