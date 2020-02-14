Dating practices are being changed again by geo-social networking applications. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Waterloo's Corey Johnson takes a look at this new landscape. Johnson is a professor in the department of recreation and leisure studies at Waterloo. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
