Academic Minute
Early Detection of HIV

HIV testing needs to go where the laboratory cannot. In today's Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Azhar Ilyas examines a new handheld method to do just that. Ilyas is an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at NYIT. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

