Academic Minute
Collaboration and Digital Spaces

Our interactions with spaces have expanded beyond the physical. In today's Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Marcella Del Signore explores the intersection of architecture and urbanism with digital practices. Del Signore is an associate professor in NYIT's department of architecture and the principal of X-Topia. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

