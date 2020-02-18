This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features a conversation with Bryan Alexander, author of Academia Next (Johns Hopkins University Press), about the future(s) of higher education. With The Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray, Alexander discusses his new book, long-term higher education scenarios and high-impact technologies, among other topics.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Try listening at: https://www.rodspulsepodcast.com/2020/02/rpp-183-academia-next-with-brya...