Academic Minute
Treatment for Psychiatric Illnesses

New psychiatric therapies are needed. In today's Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Navin Pokala, assistant professor of biological and chemical sciences, explores how more understanding could bring about new treatments. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

