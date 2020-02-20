Academic Minute
Changing Brain Performance in Kids With Autism

How do we get children with autism back into the game? In today's Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Alexander Lopez determines how sports and play can help rewire the brain. Lopez is an associate professor of occupational therapy at NYIT. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

