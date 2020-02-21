Academic Minute
Physicians and Social Media

Should you send your doctor a friend request? In today's Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Bernadette Riley explores the blurring of private and professional lives. Riley is an associate professor of family medicine at NYIT. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Middle class heavily underrepresented at top private colleges, report finds

Author discusses book on institutional review boards

Brigham Young removes policy on same-sex intimacy

Organizing Your Literature: Spreadsheet Style | GradHacker

No-shows burden counseling center resources

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

Beyond the Discussion Board | Higher Ed Gamma

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Practical steps toward more inclusive teaching (opinion)

Back to Top