Should you send your doctor a friend request? In today's Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Bernadette Riley explores the blurring of private and professional lives. Riley is an associate professor of family medicine at NYIT. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Middle class heavily underrepresented at top private colleges, report finds
Author discusses book on institutional review boards
Brigham Young removes policy on same-sex intimacy
Organizing Your Literature: Spreadsheet Style | GradHacker
No-shows burden counseling center resources
How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)
Beyond the Discussion Board | Higher Ed Gamma
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
Please review our commenting policy here.