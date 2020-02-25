Academic Minute
Mentoring At-Risk Students

Learning doesn’t always have to happen in the classroom. In today's Academic Minute, George Fox University's Kevin T. Jones discusses one way students can use their skills and play a bigger role in society. Jones is a professor of communication studies at George Fox. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Coronavirus forces U.S. universities online in China

Author discusses his new book, 'The Rise of Women in Higher Education'

Long Island University freezes enrollments in many liberal arts programs

Ad Council campaign from White House task force will tout alternatives to bachelor's degree

How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)

UC Santa Cruz Strikers to Lose TA Jobs

Bloomberg proposal renews debate over legacy admissions

Ex-Coach Gets 6 Months for Role in Admissions Scandal

Rethinking Laser Pointers | GradHacker

Back to Top