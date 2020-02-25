Learning doesn’t always have to happen in the classroom. In today's Academic Minute, George Fox University's Kevin T. Jones discusses one way students can use their skills and play a bigger role in society. Jones is a professor of communication studies at George Fox. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Coronavirus forces U.S. universities online in China
Author discusses his new book, 'The Rise of Women in Higher Education'
Long Island University freezes enrollments in many liberal arts programs
Ad Council campaign from White House task force will tout alternatives to bachelor's degree
How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)
UC Santa Cruz Strikers to Lose TA Jobs
Bloomberg proposal renews debate over legacy admissions
Ex-Coach Gets 6 Months for Role in Admissions Scandal
Please review our commenting policy here.