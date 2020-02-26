Academic Minute
Race and National Identity in Today's France

How do you fight racism in a supposedly postracial society? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Central Arkansas's Katelyn Knox examines one instance in Europe. Knox is an associate professor in the department of languages, linguistics, literatures and cultures at Central Arkansas. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

