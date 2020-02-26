How do you fight racism in a supposedly postracial society? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Central Arkansas's Katelyn Knox examines one instance in Europe. Knox is an associate professor in the department of languages, linguistics, literatures and cultures at Central Arkansas. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Programs in Italy, South Korea cancel classes and make other changes as coronavirus spreads
Education Department says House committee is seeking to abuse power with subpoena threat
Should professors be responsible for their students' workplace success?
Concordia students say bias reports were met with silence
Tools to help graduate students discover their own answers to academic and career questions (opinion
Fault Finding | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Colleges should much more deliberately emphasize the soft skills they say they provide students for
Study on Mistreatment of Med Students
Please review our commenting policy here.