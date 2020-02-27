Academic Minute
Nicotine and E-Cigarettes

What makes someone dependent on e-cigarettes? In today's Academic Minute, St. Michael's College's Ari Kirshenbaum devised a game to find out. Kirshenbaum is a professor of psychology at St. Michael’s. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

