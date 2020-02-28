Academic Minute
Viperin

Nature has given us a template for creating a powerful compound to fight a broad array of viruses. In today's Academic Minute, Steven Almo of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine discusses viperin and how it can help us defeat Zika and other maladies. Almo is a professor in the department of biochemistry at Albert Einstein. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

