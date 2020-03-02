Academic Minute
Inequality in the Justice System

The failures of the justice system persist. In today's Academic Minute, Bridgewater State University's Michael DeValve examines the phenomenon of "million-dollar blocks." DeValve is an assistant professor in the department of criminal justice at Bridgewater State. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Colleges report student exposures to coronavirus, American Physical Society cancels annual meeting

University of California, Santa Cruz, fires striking TAs

Lamar Alexander wants Higher Education Act deal within a month

A private high school limits its students' college applications to nine

Teaching students to think critically (opinion)

Berkeley launches ambitious $6 billion fundraising campaign

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

The future of college admissions is worrisome (opinion)

How college leaders should prepare their campuses for the coronavirus (opinion)

Back to Top