The failures of the justice system persist. In today's Academic Minute, Bridgewater State University's Michael DeValve examines the phenomenon of "million-dollar blocks." DeValve is an assistant professor in the department of criminal justice at Bridgewater State. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Colleges report student exposures to coronavirus, American Physical Society cancels annual meeting
University of California, Santa Cruz, fires striking TAs
Lamar Alexander wants Higher Education Act deal within a month
A private high school limits its students' college applications to nine
Teaching students to think critically (opinion)
Berkeley launches ambitious $6 billion fundraising campaign
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
The future of college admissions is worrisome (opinion)
How college leaders should prepare their campuses for the coronavirus (opinion)
Please review our commenting policy here.