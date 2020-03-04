The early death of a parent can have long-lasting effects on a person. In today's Academic Minute, Siena College's Rong Fu explores what the effects are and how best to treat them. Fu is an assistant professor of sociology at Siena. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
CDC tells colleges to 'consider' canceling foreign exchange programs because of coronavirus
After Texas Southern's president was terminated, Dillard University's Kimbrough urges potential repl
FIT fashion show raises questions of diversity, creativity
How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)
How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)
Universities' role in race to develop vaccine for the coronavirus
Coronavirus forces U.S. universities online in China
Separate but equal at the MLA?
Please review our commenting policy here.