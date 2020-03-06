Academic Minute
Out-of-School Children in Sub-Saharan Africa

Can “education for all” hurt those who lag behind? In today's Academic Minute, Guttman Community College's Grace Pai explores trends in sub-Saharan Africa. Pai is an assistant professor of mathematics at Guttman, part of the City University of New York. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

