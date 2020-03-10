Academic Minute
Diagnosing Lupus Nephritis

A better way to diagnose lupus could be on the way. In today's Academic Minute, part of Albert Einstein College of Medicine Week, Chaim Putterman examines how to find the disease earlier. Putterman is a professor of medicine at Albert Einstein. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

