How do we make progress against leukemia? In today's Academic Minute, part of Albert Einstein College of Medicine Week, Ulrich Steidl looks into a new drug treatment for fighting this cancer. Steidl is a professor of cell biology at Albert Einstein. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
