Applied behavioral analysis might not be the only way to treat autism. In today's Academic Minute, part of Albert Einstein College of Medicine Week, Sophie Molholm discusses a new option. Molholm is a professor of pediatrics and associate director of the Rose F. Kennedy Intellectual and Developmental Research Center at Albert Einstein. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Why are some colleges closing over virus concerns while others stay open?
Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)
As colleges confronting coronavirus tell students to move out, many urge attention to the needs of v
Coronavirus news updates from Wed., March 11
Assistant professor says he's been fired because he dared to talk about human population variation
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
Peer advice for instructors teaching online for first time
Colleges move classes online as coronavirus infects more
Please review our commenting policy here.